LG assigns advisor Bhatnagar’s departments to advisor Sharma

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday assigned the charge of departments held by advisor R R Bhatnagar to his fellow advisor K K Sharma.

An order issued by the General Administration Department said that Sharma shall discharge the duties on Bhatnagar’s behalf till he completes the mandatory quarantine period advised by the health department.

Bhatnagar has been in self quarantine at a super speciality hospital in Jammu’s Reasi district after his wife and son tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

