COVID-19: No semester-end exams for now, KU to promote students through internal assessment

Srinagar: In a significant decision, the University of Kashmir has decided that there will be no end term exams for the current semester and the previous semesters at the varsity’s main campus in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the spontaneous lockdown.

An official statement issued by the KU administration said that students whose exams were due during the lockdown period, will be promoted to the next semester based on internal assessment in tune with UGC guidelines.

The Heads of Departments in consultation with their respective Departmental Committees will decide the mode of internal assessment with a transparent and well-defined scale, it said.

The decision was taken in a special meeting of the Advisory cum Monitoring Committee, constituted by the Vice Chancellor under the chairmanship of the Dean Academic Affairs. Today’s special meeting was presided over by the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Talat Ahmad. Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean Research, Deans of select Schools, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, President KUTA, Media Advisor, Director IT & SS and officers of the academic section also attended the meeting.

Earlier the University had Constituted an Advisory – cum – Monitoring Committee, under the chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs, to assess and monitor the conduct of online classes, devise a strategy and road map for conduct of examinations, devise the academic calendar under the prevalent conditions and formulate a plan for admission to various courses for the academic session 2020.

The University decided to continue the online classes of the current semesters till 15th August 2020.

The teachers have been asked to take online classes on regular basis and also carry the internal assessment during the semester in tune with the strategy devised by their respective departments. The teachers shall keep proper record of the classes held and the internal assessment conducted.

The Vice Chancellor KU has advised all the teachers to make best use of available communication technology for teaching and learning process.

A statement quoted the VC saying that this was the time to turn the pandemic situation to our advantage by developing capacity for online teaching learning and assessment for the better future of our university and the students.

We need not lag behind when everyone is going online. Our motto should be to meet the deadlines and ensure degrees are awarded in time. We need to follow the examples of the best institutions of the country like IIT-Kanpur, the Vice Chancellor added.

The Vice Chancellor directed the Director ITSS to arrange special orientation programmes for teachers who are not yet comfortable with the latest technology. A department/ faculty wise timetable of training programmes should be notified and teachers from various departments shall be invited to attend accordingly.

Besides, proper tutorials shall be placed on the University website for self-learning.

The Vice Chancellor advised that all course materials, lectures, PPTs etc. shall be promptly uploaded on the university website for the students who miss the online classes for some reason. We must take advantage of MOOCs on SWAYAM and other reliable educational portals. Prof Talat, informed about the Digital Learning Corner (DLC) developed by the EMRC that lists all MHRD funded educational repositories. Departments should also identify relevant courses on SWAYAM and the students be encouraged to take up to 20% of such courses for award of credits.

For the exam of UG courses, like BA, BSc, BCOM, being taught at various government colleges, Dean College Development Council in consultation with the Higher Education Department, college principals and the controller of exams shall make recommendations.

Regarding conduct of practical classes and opening of labs for research scholars a committee under Dean Research has been constituted to look into the issue.

In another major decision the Vice Chancellor advised the departments to procure Smart Phones and Note Pads and make them available to the needy students who can’t afford these devices. The devices can be issued to the needy students and collected back after use.

The Vice Chancellor also advised the Advisory – cum – Monitoring Committee to consult/contact all the class representative, HoDs and faculty members and keep them informed about the decisions being taken by the University and collect their feedback. There should be no chance for confusion and all stake holders should be kept properly informed.

