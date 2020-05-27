COVID-19: Downtown man succumbs, J&K toll rises to 25

SRINAGAR: A 55-year-old man from Fateh Kadal died due to Covid-19 at CD Hospital late on Wednesday taking the J&K toll to 25, officials said.

They said the patient was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar from SICU SMHS on May 18 as operated case of Exploratory laprotomy with Appendicectomy after testing COVID-19 positive.

At CD Hospital, patient was said to be improving and hemodynamically stable while maintaining saturation without oxygen.

Dr Salim Khan, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Reader that at 4 pm on Wednesday, the patient developed sudden cardiac arrest and was immediately intubated, coupled to ventilator and resuscitated.

He however developed another cardiac arrest but after that he could not be revived,” Dr Khan said.

