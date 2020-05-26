Three arrested for harrasing minor girl in Khrew

PAMPORE: Three persons were arrested by police for stalking a minor girl in Khrew.

The trio was identified as Irfan Ahmad Najar, Tawseef Ahmad Joo both resident of Wuyan and Mudasir Ashraf resident of Chandhara.

Police said that were stalking and harassing a minor girl for last one month.

“The girl broke down and disclosed about harassment to her parents,” a police official said.

Accordingly, the girl’s parents filed a written compliant with police who arrested them trio, he said.

A case (FIR 23/2020) was registered against the three by Police Station Khrew.

