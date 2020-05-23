J&K Govt to notify over 10,000 posts in ‘first phase’

Weightage to be given to widows, destitutes in Class IV posts

JAMMU: J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan here to review the process of recruitment at various levels in the government, with particular focus on Class-IV and Class-III vacancies.

The Accelerated Recruitment Committee submitted its preliminary proposals for recruitment to over 10,000 posts. This work had been completed at an unprecedented speed in less than 10 days.

An important feature of the recruitment would be the weightage given in recruitment to Class-IV vacancies to widows, destitutes, divorced women, single mothers, and candidates of those families that have no family member in a government job. For this, a self attested affidavit will be submitted at the time of application, which will be verified by the respective SDMs upon selection and before joining.

Further, the Domicile Certificate would be required only after a candidate gets selected to a particular post, and not at the time of applying.

The Lt Governor directed that there should be appropriate representation of remote districts. Accordingly, it was decided that additional marks would be given as weightage to candidates of a district for the District Cadre posts to ensure that candidates from other districts do not take away these posts.

Similarly, for Divisional level posts, the candidate of a particular Division will get preference. However, for UT level posts, there will be free and open competition. These arrangements will not impact the required reservation of seats under different quotas as per the rules notified recently.

Daily Wagers/ Contractual Labourers working in various departments will also be given some weightage, subject to a minimum length of service as a DRW/ Contractual Labour, to be notified in the advertisement notice.

While briefing the progress made so far, Navin K Choudhary, Chairman of Accelerated Recruitment Committee, informed that the departments had submitted vacancies of more than 11,000 Class-IV posts. The scrutiny in terms of Recruitment Rules and proper division among all categories is ongoing and around 7,000 posts across 19 departments have been identified which will be advertised in the first phase very soon. There will be a common entrance test and no interview at all for Class-III and Class-IV vacancies.

Choudhary also informed that 2,000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants, more than 1,000 posts of Doctors, and about 100 posts of Veterinarians are also ready for commencement of selection process.

The Lt Governor directed that the selection process for first phase of 10,000 plus posts be commenced immediately in June 2020. This would send a strong signal that the government is seized of the unemployment situation and is determined to address it. Further, frontloading of selections for departments like Health and Medical Education where 3,000 vacancies are going to be filled up will also strengthen the health infrastructure, which is very critical in time of Covid-19.

The LG directed that SSRB and PSC be provided with immediate required manpower and infrastructure to ensure that there no delays on this account.

Information Department

