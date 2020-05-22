Policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in Pulwama

Anantnag: A policeman was killed and another seriously wounded on Thursday afternoon in a militant attack in Prichoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The slain policeman was identified as Anoop Singh of the IRP Battalion while as the injured cop has been identified as Muhammad Ibrahim.

A senior police official from Pulwama told Kashmir Reader that further details regarding the slain will be given out after intimating his next of kin about the killing.

The attack was carried out by militants near Khar-Kadal area of Prichoo at about 2:30 pm on Thursday.

“A joint team of police and CRPF had established a Naka in the area when they were fired upon. We as of now do not know whether the militants used a car or a motorcycle to approach the naka party and then flee,” the official said.

He added that the indiscriminate firing by militants left two policemen seriously wounded and they were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital where Singh was declared brought dead.

“Ibrahim has been shifted to the SMHS hospital in a critical condition,” he added.

Following the attack, a contingent of government forces reached the area and cordoned it off. Concertina wire was laid to seal the roads and searches were carried out in the area to try and nab the militants.

Today’s attack was the second in less than 24 hours. Militants carried out a similar attack in Ganderbal on Wednesday afternoon, leaving two BSF personnel dead.

A wreath lying ceremony was held in District Police Lines Awantipora where floral tributes were paid to the slain policeman.

Civil and police officers led by Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Rajash Kumar, DC Pulwama Ragov Langar-IAS laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the slain policeman.

