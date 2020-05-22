KPC demands end to harassment of journalists

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Press Club on Thursday expresses its concern that the summoning of journalists in Kashmir by police has not stopped.

In the latest incident, a Kashmir based journalist Fahad Shah, has brought to the notice of the Club that he was summoned by Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Cyber Cell on Wednesday afternoon.

“As per his statement he was let go after over four hours and during his stay at the Police Station was questioned about the reportage in his newspaper of an encounter in Srinagar,” it said in a statement.

In earlier instances some other journalists working in the valley have been similarly summoned by the police for their stories, the club added.

The KPC has condemned all such incidents and has noted that such summons and FIRs are aimed at harassing and intimidating the journalists and thus are a clear violation of the press freedom.

“KPC urges the highest authorities in the administration & police to take a look into these issues, so that the journalists reporting from the Valley are provided a conducive atmosphere to work,” it added.

