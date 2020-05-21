No doctors visit COVID-19 patients at Anantnag hospital: Official report

Bijbehara: Doctors have not been visiting patients here at Covid-19 hospital of Anantnag in Bijbehara despite rosters issued by concerned authorities for doctors and paramedic staff at the hospital, an official report suggests.

Recently, Anantnag district administration took the decision to convert an under construction Trauma Hospital into COVID-19 hospital. While the building is seriously low on infrastructure, the doctors too have been found paying no heed to their duties.

The negligence on their part has been brought to fore during a recent visit by Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the hospital amidst the ongoing crisis.

“The patients have unanimously said that no doctors visit them to inquire about their health,” the Chairman has written in his official report to the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bijbehara.

The letter (CAOA/COVID-19/2020-21/107-07) reads that only one doctor was present at the hospital when the Chairman visited the hospital.

“Apart from that, two paramedics and a sweeper were present there. A copy of the duty roaster should be provided so that the attendance is checked for efficient running of the hospital,” the letter said.

About 90 patients were admitted to the hospital on the day of his visit, sources told Kashmir Reader. As on Wednesday, the number of patients at the hospital was 19.

Kashmir Reader talked to some sources and patients at the hospital, who acknowledged that no doctor has been visiting the patients.

“The doctors do come but have their free meal and leave. They have never checked on the health of any of the patients,” sources told Kashmir Reader.

Besides, the Chairman of the hospital has also highlighted lack of fumigation, sanitization or even general cleanliness at the hospital.

“The patients complain that even masks have not been provided to any of them,” the Chairman wrote in his official communication.

SDM Bijbehara, Jahangeer Khanday said that a written report has been sought from the Medical Superintendent of SDH Bijbehara, who is overlooking the functioning of the COVID-19 hospital.

“Further action will be taken after I get the report,” he said.

