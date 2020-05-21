Boy injured in house collapse at Nawa Kadal gunfight site succumbs

Srinagar: A 12-year-old boy who was injured yesterday during the house collapse at Nawa Kadal encounter site, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Officials told KNO that a boy identified as Basim Aijaz son of Aijaz Ahmad of Chota Bazar in Karan Nagar was injured yesterday along with three other persons at Nawa Kadal encounter site on late Tuesday when a house there got collapsed.

They said that the youth injured youth, who is class 7th students and was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here succumbed to his injuries.

As reported yesterday, some people on late Tuesday evening visited the encounter site at Nawa Kadal where two militants including a top Hizb militant Junaid Sehrai was killed. Many houses were damages and among them a house collapsed suddenly, leaving four persons wounded.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print