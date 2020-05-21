J&K govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Srinagar: The J&K government on Wednesday ordered a minor reshuffle in the administration.

Farooq Ahmad Shah, Custodian General J&K has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department as per an order issued by Additional Secretary GAD.

Suriya Jabeen, Managing Director JAKFED has been transferred and posted as Custodian General J&K.

Ravinder Sharma, Deputy District Election Officer, Ramban has been transferred and posted as Custodian Evacuee Property Jammu.

Tariq Hussain Sub-Divisional Magistrate Marh has been transferred and posted as Custodian Evacuee Property Kashmir while as Pawan Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jammu North had been given the additional charge of SDM Marh as per the order.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print