Two BSF troopers killed in militant attack in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Two BSF personnel were killed when militants attacked a party of 37 batallion of the paramilitary forces near Pandach area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday afternoon.

Official sources told GNS that the militants fired indiscriminately at the BSF soldiers near old road Pandach, resulting in serious injuries to two personnel who were evacuated to nearby SKIMS hospital Soura Srinagar.

However, sources said that both were declared as brought dead on arrival by the doctors who attended upon them.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan confirmed that the dup were declared as brought dead on arrival.

Sources said that the 37 battalion BSF is stationed at Dignibal Ganderbal.

Two-three bike borne militants also snatched two weapons from the BSF soldiers, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told GNS.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print