DM Anantnag directs banks to ensure delivery of cash to the customers of red zones areas

ANANTNAG: The District Magistrate Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar today convened a meeting with bankers and administrative officers of all red zones of the district for easy delivery of cash to the customers of red zone areas on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DM directed LDM, Anantnag to coordinate with administrative officers and local Auqaf committees to ensure hassle free delivery of cash at the doorsteps maintaining SDRF norms and guidelines. The DM also asked the CMO, Anantnag to submit the list of facilities available including medicines nebulisers and other stocks at all quarantine centres of the district and directed him to keep available ambulances in all red zones of the district.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Mr. Khaja Nazir Ahmad, ADM, ACR Anantnag and Administrative officers of all red zones besides Lead District Manager (J&K Bank), Anantnag and other bankers.

