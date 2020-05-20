Crub green felling in forests amid Covid 19 pandemic: RTI Movement

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement has urged upon authorities to curb axing of green trees in forests Kashmir valley as some unscrupulous people are involved in this illegal activity for last few months since the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

Chairman of RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat in a statement said that some vested interested people in association with Forest officials and police are involved in illegal timber smuggling in many districts of valley. He alleged that green forest trees of Kial , Fir and Deodar are being axed down on daily basis in Kupwara , Bandipora and Budgam.

“Forest trees are being axed in Raithan and Doodh Ganga range of Budgam , Devar , Tikipora , Dardpora , Lalpora areas of Kupwara. Some forest officials are in hand and glove with timber smugglers. Recently DC Pulwama himself visited some areas of in Sangerwani Doodh Ganga range where large number of green forest trees had been chopped down. We appeal authorities to take action against the smugglers, Forest and police officials facilitating such illegal trade ” said Dr Raja Muzaffar .

He appealed authorities to book timber smugglers under Public Safety Act (PSA) as the law was enacted in 1978 to curb illegal axing of forest trees.

