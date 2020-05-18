Restrictions under section 144 imposed in Budgam district till May 31

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed imposed restrictions under section 144 Cr PC in central Kashmir’s Budgam upto May 31 in a bid to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

An order issued in this regard by District Magistrate Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai, also imposed restrictions on movement of individuals and traffic from 7 pm to 7 am upto May 31.

Instances of extreme urgencies including medical energencies will be exempted, the order read.

