One killed, 9 vehicles buried in landslide along Srinagar-Jammu highway

Ramban: One person was killed and four others rescued while fate of two others is unknown as massive landslide buried 9 vehicles including some trucks at Seri Ramban along the jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday.

SSP Ramban Haseeb-ur-Reman, who is supervising the operation, told GNS that during ongoing construction of highway, one dumper and a JCP came down rolling after a massive landslide. It also buried several other vehicles. He said that soon after the news was received, a massive operation was launched.

Station House Officer Ramban Sunil Sharma said that one person was killed while four others were rescued and were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Ramban. “Nine vehicles include trucks plying on the highway were buried under the debris,” he said.

Sources said that two more persons are still believed to be buried under the debris and the rescuers are making their best efforts to find out them.

“As of now are they are feared dead but the rescue operation is still going on,” they said. The traffic on the strategic highway has been suspended, they added.

