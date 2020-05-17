Govt seeks evacuation of J&K residents from Oman, Dubai, Iran

JAMMU: After the evacuation of students from Bangladesh amid Covid pandemic, J&K government has approached the government of India with the request to bring back residents of J&K stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran under its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam has written a letter to Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India.

He has sought personal intervention of the Foreign Secretary in prioritising the evacuation of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran.

In his letter, the Subrahmanyam informed the Shringla that the evacuation of the students from Bangladesh as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ is being greatly appreciated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran for their early evacuation.

“Their prolonged stay abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country. They are also desirous of celebrating ‘Eid’ festival, which is, approaching on 25th May, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print