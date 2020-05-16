Govt seeks evacuation of J&K residents from Oman, Dubai, Iran

JAMMU: After the evacuation of JK students from the neighbouring country Bangladesh amid Covid pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Government has approached the Centre with the request to bring back the UT residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran under its ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

In this regard, J&K, Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam has written to Mr Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India.

The CS has sought personal intervention of the Foreign Secretary in prioritising the evacuation of residents of Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran.

In his letter, the CS informed the Foreign Secretary that the evacuation of the students from Bangladesh as part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ is being greatly appreciated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has also received requests from its residents stranded in Oman, Dubai and Iran for their early evacuation. Their prolonged stay abroad during the COVID-19 Pandemic has made them restless and fearful of catching the disease in a foreign country. They are also desirous of celebrating ‘Eid’ festival, which is, approaching on 25th May, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir,” CS wrote to the Foreign Secretary and requested for his personal intervention in bringing the J&K residents back from these countries.

