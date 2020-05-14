Rlys to cancel tickets for travel till Jun 30 on regular trains; Shramik Spl, spl trains to continue

New Delhi: The railways has decided to cancel all old bookings for regular trains scheduled till June 30 and provide full refund for it.

However, the Shramik Special trains which started from May 1 and the special trains which started operations from May 12 will continue to operate, an order from the railways said.

The tickets, which are to be cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when the railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June.

Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways had been suspended from March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Earlier, all bookings for regular trains were stopped till May 17, till lockdown 3.0 remains in force.

