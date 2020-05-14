Over 8,000 kg poppy seized in J-K

Jammu, May 14 Police have seized over 8,000 kilograms of poppy being smuggled from Srinagar to Punjab on a truck and arrested one person in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

Acting on a specific information, a police team of Ghagwal area intercepted the vehicle while checking at Thapyal, they said.

During checking, a total of 8.300 kgs of poppy was recovered, they said.

The driver, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, was arrested and the contraband, along with the vehicle, seized.

A case has been registered at the Ghagwal police station and further investigation is on, the police said.

