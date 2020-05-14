Kashmir doctors blame themselves for losing goodwill, say do not want any law for their safety

Srinagar: The Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) through a report has informed J&K High Court that they do not want any separate law for safety and safeguarding of medical professionals as it will prove deterrent to the doctor-patient relationship.

The association said that if a new law is framed, “the people will avoid using healthcare centers with a sense of threat in their minds and this situation is not absolutely the aim of any law.”

The DAK through its president Dr Nisar ul Hassan informed the court that various laws exist in the rule books to handle any violence against medical staff.

The report said that rather than enacting a new law, the doctors must work together to create a better environment for patient care in public hospitals.

“That will provide solace to poor people who seek care at government hospitals only as they cannot afford expensive treatment at private hospitals,” it said.

The report was submitted in response to a court order wherein the DAK President was directed to submit his views regarding issues related to safety, care, health, and violence against healthcare professionals, in regard to which a draft bill, Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill, 2019, was sent to Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for consideration.

The DAK’s report acknowledged that over the years the doctor-patient relationship has deteriorated and there are rising conflicts between them.

It said, however, that the reason for this is that patients are not treated with dignity and respect in hospitals.

It further said that people feel alienated by the non-committal attitude and professional distance they encounter at health institutions.

“Failure to take into account patients’ concerns and expectations, lack of warmth and friendliness on part of medical professionals leaves patients dissatisfied with the care they receive in hospitals,” the report said.

The DAK president in the report said that inappropriate behaviour from medical personnel creates mistrust among people and precipitates medical disputes leading to resentment towards healthcare providers.

“Medical ethics has been ignored and code of medical ethics brought out by Medical Council of India is nothing but a compendium of clicks,” the report said.

The report pointed out that poor communication from doctors is another reason due to which patients leave hospitals dissatisfied as doctors do not spend time in talking, listening and more importantly hearing them.

“There are reported observations of doctors avoiding discussion on social and emotional aspect of patients’ problems which adversely affects their recovery,” it stated.

It pointed out that at hospitals, attendants of patients do most of the jobs that hospital staff ought to be doing.

“From cleaning, feeding, laundry to administering medicines, attendants do everything for their patients,” it stated and added that attendants are seen carrying patients in hospitals from one place to another and preparing patients for procedures and surgeries.

