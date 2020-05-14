613 stranded passengers allowed to enter Gurez

BANDIPORA: Residents of Gurez Valley who were stranded in Bandipora were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday.

As many as 613 passengers returned to their homes in Gurez valley in 75 vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Reyaz Ahmad Beigh said the passengers were screened by a team of doctors at Lal Quila Morh at Pethkoot village.

He said the passengers were allowed to proceed only after getting clearance from doctors.

Beigh said the vehicles were also thoroughly fumigated before allowing them to procced towards their destination.

He said the passengers were also screened at the entry of the Gurez valley and the decision to put them in administrative or home quarantine will be done by the civil administration in Gurez in consultation with the doctors.

He said the vehicles are allowed to move between 5:30 am to 11 am and urged the stranded passengers to reach Lal Qilal Morh during this time to proceed to their destinations.

Though Gurez-Bandipora road was opened for traffic earlier this month but the entry of people into the Gurez valley was banned as a precautionary measure amid covid-19 pandemic.

