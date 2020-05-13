Mobile internet snapped in Budgam

By on No Comment

Budgam: Authorities on Wednesday suspended mobile internet in Budgam shortly after a civilian was killed by government forces on Wednesday.
The deceased identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhama Beerwah was shot dead at Kawoosa Khalisa village the CRPF men after jumping checkpoints.
A CRPF spokesperson told a local news gathering agency that Peer “jumped at two checkpoints”.
As soon as news about Peer’s killing spread, authorities snapped mobile internet in the district.

Mobile internet snapped in Budgam added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.