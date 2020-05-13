Budgam man shot dead by CRPF

Budgam: A civilian was shot dead by paramilitary CRPF men at Kawoosa, Narbal in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district today when he allegedly jumped at two check points.

Police said that a civilian travelling in a vehicle jumped from two naka points in Kawoosa, Narbal after which CRPF men fired at him in which he got injured. “He was shifted to SMHS hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared brought dead,” Budgam police said in a statement.

CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh confirmed to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the incident stating that the man jumped two nakas after which CRPF men opened fire at the person. “We are ascertaining further details,” he said.

Talking to KNO Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Choudhary said that a civilian with multiple bullet injuries on his chest and right shoulder was brought dead to the hospital.

The slain has been identified as Peer Mehrajudin, a resident of Beerwah, Budgam district. Meanwhile, tension gripped Narbal as people took to streets to protest the incident, as per eye-witnesses—(KNO)

