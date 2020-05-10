Riyaz Naikoo killing aftermath: Internet shutdown continues for day 4

Srinagar: Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended in Kashmir on fourth straight day to prevent protests against the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Mobile phones barring in Pulwama were restored on Friday night, however, SMS and internet stands suspended across Kashmir.

The blackout has affected contact tracing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has caused distress to doctors and journalists as well.

In Kashmir, restrictions continued but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the Valley where the situation remained peaceful, PTI reported.

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued in the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following Naikoo’s killing in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful.

Some relaxations in terms of allowing movement of people and opening of shops in certain areas have been allowed, they added.

Deployment of security forces continued in areas to maintain law and order, the officials said.

While the government has been strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday the day Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama.

A civilian was killed in clashes with government forces and more than a dozen injured with bullets and pellets after the killing of Naikoo.

