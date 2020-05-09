Three stranded truck drivers die

Dhenkanal, May 8 (PTI) Three truck drivers died on

Friday after they fell sick in Odishas Dhenkanal district where they were stranded due to the COVID-19 triggered lockdown, police said.

The three had fallen sick in front of a sugar factory at Haripur on the outskirt of Dhenkanal town. They were found unconscious by some other truck drivers who arranged to rush the trio to the hospital, they said.

While one of them died on the spot, another died at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Dhenkanal, Sriharsa Mishra said.

Another driver was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he passed away, he said.

All the three, who hailed from Bihar, had come here over a month ago to carry spirit to a liquor manufacturing unit in Khurda district, but got stuck because of the lockdown, he said.

While the deceased were suspected to have suffered food poisoning, an investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason and post-mortem reports are awaited, the SDPO said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print