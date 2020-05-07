No civilian movement from 7 pm to 7 am in Valley

SRINAGAR: In view of the movement of stranded persons from outside the valley, busses carrying them are entering the valley mostly after 6pm.

The stranded passengers have to follow various SOPs with regard to COVID-19 management. These persons are being dispatched to their respective districts mostly after 7 pm which has necessitated that there shall be no civil movement from 7 pm to 7 am

Accordingly the District Magistrates have imposed restrictions during these night hours. The people have accordingly been advised not to venture out of their homes during night hours so that the stranded passenger can reach their destination in a hassle free manner.

