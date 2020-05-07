Guidelines issued for Kashmiris stranded outside

SRINAGAR: In view of COVID-19 management to regulate the movement of students, workers, pilgrims and other persons stranded outside India, in other states, UT’s of the country, under various government orders issued in this regard, from time to time, the residents of Kashmir have been asked to adhere to the following set of guidelines laid down in this regard.

Accordingly, the persons, residents of Kashmir stranded outside the country, who intend to return to the Valley, have been asked to register in the respective Embassies of the countries.

While the persons stranded in other states and UT’s (except Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) of the country, have been asked to register themselves with the Nodal Officer, designation for this purpose under government order issued on 30 April. While persons stranded in Himachal and Punjab have also been asked to approach the designated Nodal Officer.

Similarly, the persons stranded in Jammu have been advised apply online on the official website of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu at www.divcomjammu.gov.in.

Besides, Labours, workers stranded in Kashmir division who intend to return to their home towns can register themselves on www.jktpo.in.

The cases involving medical exigency, death of a close relative and the government officials stranded in Kashmir who have to attend their duties in Jammu can apply online on the official website of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir at Kashmirdivision.nic.in.

For additional assistance such persons can contact government officers Tahir on Mobile Number 9419004030 and Zahid Rashid at 9149654809 or can visit these officers, in person, during Office hours at Excise & Taxation Office complex, Solina, Srinagar.

