SDH Bijbehara designated for pregnant women in red zones

Bijbehara: Thousands of people dependent for their health care needs on the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district have been left worried after the administration designated the hospital for pregnant women who live in Covid-19 red zones of the district.

There are currently 7 red zones in Anantnag district with over 100 active cases of Covid-19.

“These 7 red zones have about 275 pregnant women as of now. We needed a dedicated hospital for these women and hence the SDH in Bijbehara has been designated for the same,” an official in the district administration said.

The decision has not gone down well with locals in Bijbehara and adjoining areas, who remain completely dependent on the hospital for their health care needs.

The SDH, located along the old national highway, is frequented by people from all four districts of south Kashmir.

“A huge chunk of population in Anantnag district remains dependent on this hospital. Besides, people from villages of Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts also throng the hospital,” a doctor working at the hospital told Kashmir Reader.

The doctor called the decision of the district administration a poor one, which could have been avoided.

“There are many private nursing homes in Anantnag town and peripheries. The administration could have taken one or two of those over and spared this hospital for the sheer number of people dependent on it,” another doctor at the hospital said.

Besides, the SDH Bijbehara is located quite far away from all the seven red zones in Anantnag district.

“In fact, there are other SDHs which are located quite close to these red zones. We don’t understand why the administration chose to put so many people at risk,” a resident of Bijbehara said.

Sources in the administration told Kashmir Reader that the district administration was under immense pressure after the deaths of two pregnant women recently, due to alleged medical negligence.

“One of the deceased women came from a red zone and tested positive after her death. Also, there have been reports of ill treatment to pregnant women coming from red zones,” an official source in the district administration said.

He said that the administration wanted a hospital which was easily accessible for the administration as well as for patients. “The SDH in Bijbehara is located along the old NH and very near to the NH-44, which comes handy in case a patient develops complications and has to be ferried to Srinagar,” the official said.

Additional District Magistrate Anantnag, Syed Yasir, said that some arrangements for the general health care needs of people dependent on the hospital will be definitely made.

“We had to have a dedicated hospital for pregnant women of red zones and we cannot have erected a new facility as of now, so this decision was taken,” Yasir said, adding that he has been intimated by locals regarding the issue.

“I have noted it down and we will be taking some measures to ensure that health care for the locals does not suffer,” he said.

