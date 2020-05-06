14 new Covid-19 positive patients in Kashmir

Srinagar: Fourteen more persons tested positive of the novel Coronavirus in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the number of Covid-19 patients in J&K to 740, officials said.

They said among the new Covid-19 positive patients, nine were detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while five were confirmed at Chest Disease Hospital lab.

Nodal Officer for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr M Saleem Khan told Kashmir Reader that a corporator working with Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is among the new cases detected positive on Tuesday at CD hospital. His brother had tested positive for the new virus last week.

The corporator’s brother hailing from Narwara area in Srinagar had allegedly concealed his travel history. The incident had sent the SMC into a tizzy with many officials including the SMC Mayor himself self-isolating themselves as a precaution.

Dr Khan said the remaining four Covid-19 patients include a woman from Wander Mohalla in Rainawari, her two minor sons and a female from Tailwani village of Anantnag.

He said the new cases were detected out of 838 samples tested today.

“We have tested 838 samples since Monday evening of which five tested positive while 833 samples were found negative of the virus,” he said.

“There are at least 188 samples under process in the CD Hospital lab,” Dr Khan said.

As per SKIMS officials, nine persons were detected positive for Covid-19 at the Virology lab of the premier institute out of 898 samples tested today.

“Of nine new coronavirus cases, six belong to Shopian, two from Bandipora and one from Baramulla” said Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan.

He said two of the new cases have travel history to outside Jammu and Kashmir.

A 55-year-old man from Mazimpora Shopian had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh while a 41-year-old man from Gund Qaiser Bandipora has a travel history to Himachal Pradesh, MS said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print