Brother tested positive last week, SMC corporator too contracts COVID-19

Srinagar: A corporator working with Srinagar Municipal Corporation, whose brother tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has also contracted the disease, Kashmir Reader has learnt.

The corporator’s brother from Narwara area of Srinagar who had allegedly concealed his travel history, had on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

This had sent the SMC into a tizzy with many officials including the SMC Mayor himself self isolating themselves after the development as a precaution.

Health officials said the corporator’s samples tested positive for COVID-19 at CD Hospital Srinagar on Tuesday.

Nodal officer GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem Khan confirmed the development.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print