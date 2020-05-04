LG pays tributes to slain personnel

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu Sunday paid rich tributes to the security personnel who laid down their lives in an encounter with the militants in Handwara.

“The Lt Governor observed that the supreme sacrifice made by security personnel who attianed martyrdom during an encounter in Handwara area of Kashmir will always be remembered,” an official spokesperson said.

He also expressed his solidarity with the families of the slain and said that the sacrifices of these bravehearts will not go waste.

“We salute the valour of the Army, Police and other security forces for playing a crucial role in combating terrorism and ensuring safe and secure environment for the people”, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print