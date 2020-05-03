Kashmir free of beggars this Ramadan, thanks to Covid-19

Srinagar: A huge number of non-local beggars who would arrive in Kashmir during the month of Ramadan for seeking alms and charity have not been able to show up this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As soon as the month of Ramadan used to begin, thousands of non-local labourers from different states reached different parts of Kashmir valley including to make the most of this month.

Usually in groups comprising womenfolk holding children in their arms to gain sympathy, the beggars used to be ubiquitous, especially in Srinagar.

The beggars would show up anywhere, from religious places to traffic signals and even inside public transport and in front of schools, colleges and universities.

The proliferation of beggars in almost every area of daily life used to be a matter of annoyance for many people, who had to deal with the constant haggling and heckling by these beggars wherever they went.

The “menace”, as it began to be calked, prompted the district administration in the last consecutive two years to ban begging at religious and public places in Srinagar.

This year, there has been no need of any ban or policing as non- local beggars have simply failed to arrive in Kashmir while local beggars are unable to find any place where people gather or are to be found out on the streets.

Mosques and shrines, which used to be prime places for seeking alms, are all closed. The roads wear a deserted look, and so do markets and public places.

Although at traffic signals some vehicles do stop, but hardly anyone is noticing beggars this year. The contagious Covid-19 has also made people wary of coming close to or touching someone.

A resident of Srinagar said, “Once Ramadan used to begin, we would see a large number of beggars around, but this year there isn’t even one. This is all due to the lockdown and Covid-19.”

While the non-local beggars are missing in action, the local beggars are finding it hard to find any alms. The beggars usually have high hopes from this month but this year is turning out to be a sore disappointment.

