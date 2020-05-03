Doctors suggest washing fruits, dates and vegetables

Srinagar: Doctors have suggested people to wash fruits, vegetables and dates before eating them to avoid risk of contracting coronavirus.

During the month of Ramadan, most people break the fast in evening by eating dates and fruits. But the fear of the coronavirus has prompted many to abandon having them at Iftaar.

Doctors in Kashmir suggest that washing dates, fruits and vegetables before eating them would lessen the risk of contracting the infection.

Professor and head of department of community medicine at Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Saleem Ahmad Khan, said that packed dates instead of the uncovered dates sold on streets should be eaten.

He said that people should wash hands before as well as after washing fruits or vegetables with water.

“People should always buy sealed packaged dates and should also check the date of packaging of the dates. People need to clean the outer packing, remove the packing, and wash hands thoroughly with soap and water,” Dr Khan said.

Dr Khan, who is also nodal officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar, said that dates from sealed packs should be put into clean airtight containers.

Similarly, Health Officer at Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr Javeed Ahmad, said that it should be mandatory to wash fruits and vegetables which are bought from the market.

Dr Javeed said that people should use jute bags while buying fruits, vegetables and other merchandise from markets.

