Army Colonel, Major, 2 militants among 7 killed in Handwara encounter

Srinagar: A Colonel and a Major were among five army personnel killed in an encounter with militants at a village in north Kashmir’s Handwara area, officials said on Sunday.

Two militants were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, they said.

Officials said the Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the militants. (PTI)

