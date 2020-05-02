LD Hospital employee tests positive for Covid-19, colleagues sent to quarantine

Srinagar: A nursing orderly working at Lal Ded Hospital tested positive for novel Coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

They said the Covid-19 test report of the nursing orderly who is working in adminstrative block of LD hospital came positive late Friday evening at Chest Diseases Hospital.

Following the positive report, the hospital authorities have sent atleast 10 of his colleagues and contacts to quarantine.

The orderly is a resident of Jammu and working in the hospital for last five years.

He has been putting up at a private hostel in Solina area of Srinagar along with other employees.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Shabir Seddique confirmed the development and said the employees was not attending the duties due to his illness.

“Good thing is that he was off from duties for last three weeks as he was not keeping well,” he said.

“He recently came to the hospital for few minutes that is why we asked some of our employees who met him to go to home quarantine as precautionary measure,” he said.

Dr Seddique said his first Covid-19 test done on April 16 came negative but still the MS had asked him to stay at home.

