31 released from administrative quarantine in Bandipora, tally 1000

BANDIPORA: Thirty-one residents of Bandipora district who were shifted into administrative quarantine were discharged on Friday after they tested negative upon completion of the mandatory quarantine period.

The persons were quarantined as a precautionary measure after they came in contact with COVID-19 patients, officials said.

An official said among the released persons 19 perons were from Gund Dachina village, 3 from Garoora, 4 from Pethkoot and 5 from Quil Muqam.

The persons have been put in home quarantine for next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh who has been designated as overall in-charge of quarantine facilities established in the district oversaw their discharge and their transportation.

These persons were under medical supervision throughout their quarantine period and were discharged after clearance from doctors.

Beigh said that as in date, 1000 persons have been released from administrative quarantine in the district and currently 437 persons are under administrative quarantine in 33 different quarantine centres established in the district.

He said that 3851 persons are under home quarantine.

Beigh said that the persons under quarantine are tested regularly and so far 1632 persons were tested negative while 127 were tested positive in the district.

He said 33752 persons have been screened so far in 12 red zones of the district and the suspects are put under observation and tested.

