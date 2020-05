Srinagar: Twenty five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the total tally to 639.

Of the total number of cases, 384 are active cases comprising 378 in Kashmir and 6 in Jammu, Government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Kansal said that 31 COVID-19 patients had recovered on Friday.

