Come forward to help needy: Div Com to NGOs

SRINAGAR: In view of current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Wednesday made fervent appeal to the NGOs and voluntary organizations active in Kashmir to come forward to help the needy by augmenting the measures taken by the government in this regard.

He also framed Divisional Level Cell (DLC), headed by a senior KAS officer, for uniformity, better coordination between the NGOs, voluntary organizations and the administration both at the district as well as the divisional level for efficient delivery of relief work in current situation of pandemic unleashed by the COVID-19. Daily monitoring of activities are also being undertaken at the divisional level, an official handout said.

According to latest data provided by Kashmir Division NGO Coordination Cell, at present 97 NGOs are working in Kashmir division in active collaboration with divisional administration, it added.

“These NGOs and Voluntary Organizations in collaboration with administrative authorities have distributed more than 7300 food kits to the needy families, 14400 masks and 1670 PPE kits across the valley.

“Besides, some NGOs have carried out extensive fumigation in various areas and a number of logistic items needed to combat the COVID 19 have also been donated, which is helping the government machinery in managing the deadly disease, besides carrying out awareness programmes,” it said.

Some of the NGOs actively working in collaboration with divisional and district administration are Syed us Sadat Foundation, Anantnag, Chinar International Foundation, Srinagar, Babul Uloom Educational Society, Srinagar, Rehmat-lil-Aalameen Society, Shopian, Spring Buds Educational Trust, Budgam, Ramzana Educational Charitable Society Pulwama, Human Aid Society, Baramulla and Hope Disability Centre, Ganderbal, have made significant contributions.

Syed us Saadat Foundation, Anantnag has transferred Rs. 16,50,000 to 670 needy families as on 20 April, 2020 besides, undertaking installation of additional tap points in district hospital for hand wash purposes and repair of water filtration plant in the district hospital, it said.

It added that Rehmat lil Aalameen Society, Shopian has been providing meals at quarantine centers since day one and has provided ration kits to more than 350 families besides providing one ambulance, 18 oxygen concentrators, one CTG machine and six wheel chairs.

Spring Buds Educational Trust, Budgam has distributed more than 1300 food kits among needy families.Chinar International Foundation, Srinagar has distributed more than 650 food kits to needy families, besides providing personal hygiene items.

Babul Uloom Educational Society has provided more than 200 complete food kits to needy families in the Srinagar vicinity.

Hope Disability Centre, Ganderbal has provided 450 food kits to needy families in addition to masks, PPE kits and sanitizers.

Human Aid Society, Baramulla has been generating public awareness from 24 March, 2020 besides providing food kits to 80 needy families and 2000 masks.

Ramazan Educational Charitable Society, Pulwama has provided 1000 surgical masks and more than 300 food kits to needy families besides, distributing masks and sanitizers.

The NGO’s and Voluntary Organizations have been requested to contact the Kashmir Division NGO Coordination Cell on mobile number 9419024133 and 7006414736, in case they face any difficulties in carrying out their operations.

