Dr Yashpal Sharma is new MD JKMSCL

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appointed Dr Yashpal Sharma as Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation replacing Shiv Kumar Gupta at the post.

Sharma is currently serving as Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges in the Health and Medical Education Department.

An order issued by the General Administration Department issued in this regard said that Sharma will continue holding the additional charge of Director Coordination, New GMCs for now till further orders.

As for Gupta, he has been asked to await orders of further posting in the GAD.

Pertinently, the Corporation has been facing criticism over the delay in procurement amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

