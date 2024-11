Srinagar: Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Shangus Larnoo forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

A top police officer said that two militants have been killed so far as operation is underway in the forest area of Shangus Larnoo. Probably one more is trapped.

The operation was launched by police and security forces after receiving a specific input about presence of some militants in the area, he said.(GNS)