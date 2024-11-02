Top LeT Commander Usman Bhai Killed In Khanyar Gunfight: IGP Kashmir V K Birdi

Srinagar:Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Usman Bhai was killed in an encounter started in Khanyar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said the most wanted LeT Commander Usman Bhai has been killed in a day long firece gunfight in Khanyar.

Usman was wanted in many militancy related cases, including killing of non-locals and security forces. And also he was involed in killing of Inspector Manzoor, the officer added.

Earlier, a joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter.

Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was underway .(GNS)