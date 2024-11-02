Omar-led govt committed to promote educational, economic interests of tribals: Rana

JAMMU: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana on Friday reiterated the commitment of Omar Abdullah led Government to promote with special care the educational and economic interests of tribals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a delegation of Gujjars from Samba, Javed Rana underscored that government is working to end social injustice and all forms of discrimination including their vulnerability regarding displacement.

The Minister assured that Tribal rights in land and forest shall be respected and their development shall be undertaken without disturbing their social and cultural institutions. “Government shall ensure implementation of Forest Rights Act in letter and spirit for traditional forest dwellers, who have been residing in forests for generations, but their rights could not be recorded”, he said.

“Tribal Affairs Department shall take all possible actions to accelerate tribal development in J&K”, he added. He assured that targeted displacement of Gujjars shall not be tolerated at all.

Rana also instructed concerned divisional officers in Jammu to resolve public issues and grievances with empathy and ensure rights of tribals over land and their livelihood are protected at all costs.

Meanwhile, a delegation of newly promoted Masters in Jammu region also called on the Minister and raised their concerns about the delay in adjustments following their promotions. The deputation submitted a memorandum outlining the series of delays in adjustment process The Minister assured the delegation that the matter shall be addressed promptly.

