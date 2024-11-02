3 houses, 3 shops gutted in fire incidents

Srinagar: At least three residential houses and 3 shops were gutted in separate fire incidents in Kashmir valley, officials said.

Fire and Emergency service officials said that a fire broke out on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a house and engulfed to two other nearby houses at Daderkoot Mohanpora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Several fire tenders from the district headquarters were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames. However, in the fire incident, three two double storey residential houses and a cow shed were severely damaged.

The cause of fire is stated to be due to an electric short circuit, the officials said and added there was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the incident.

In another fire incident three shops –a bakery shop, gold smith and timber—were gutted at Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district overnight. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, they said

