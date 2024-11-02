2 Non-Locals Shot At, Injured In Budgam

Srinagar: Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said.

They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in stable condition, the officials added.

On October 18, seven workers and a doctor from Budgam were killed in a militant attack at the Gagangir tunnel construction site in Gagangir Ganderbal.

On October 24, militants also attacked an Army truck at Butapathri near Gulmarg in Baramulla, killing two porters and two soldiers.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 24, chaired a crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar to devise a strategy to combat fresh threats, especially attacks on vital infrastructure projects and migrant workers.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all security agencies, including J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Northern Army Commander M.V. Suchindera Kumar, GoC of Srinagar based 15 Corps Lt General Prashant Srivastava, ADGP J&K Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, IGP Kashmir V.K. Bhirdi, IG BSF, IGs of CRF and the director of Intelligence Bureau. Chief Secretary Atal Duloo and Principal Secretary Home also participated in the meeting.

On October 26, addressing the passing out-cum-attestation parade of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the STC, Humhama here, Sinha said Pakistan has persisted with its unholy action of carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who since the time of independence has continuously engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it persists with its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics,” he had said.

Referring to recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla districts, the LG had said the terrorists targeted “our brave soldiers, civilians, workers involved in infrastructure projects and some labourers who had come from other places”.

“It has been resolved that every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces. In such a situation, India’s first line of defence must fulfil its duties with greater vigilance,” he had added.

