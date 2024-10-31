Hamas underscores ‘immediate’ lifting of blockade amid Israeli ravges in northern Gaza

BEIRUT: A senior spokesman for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for the immediate removal of Israel’s crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip as the occupying regime forges ahead with its merciless aggression on the northern part of the besieged territory.

Sami Abou Zahri said in a press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut that Hamas had expressed “openness” to any agreements or proposals that would alleviate the sufferings of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Abou Zahri added that the the potential agreements should include the establishment of a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of occupation forces from the entire Strip. It should also lift the blockade, facilitate relief aid and support as well as reconstruction in addition to a prisoner exchange deal, he noted.

The Hamas spokesman urged an immediate lifting of the Israeli siege on northern Gaza and the provision of food, medical supplies, and fuel to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and treat as many displaced persons and injured individuals.

Abou Zahri also called for effective pressure on the supporters of the Israeli occupation to halt its aggression and urged regional countries to cut their ties with the occupation entity.

“It is unreasonable for many foreign nations to take such steps while some of our Arab nations insist on maintaining their relations and normalization with the occupation,” he added.

Pointing to the dire conditions in northern Gaza, the Hamas spokesman underscored that people in the area are facing “genocide the likes of which was unseen in modern history” for the past three consecutive weeks.

Praising the the resistance front stretching across Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and elsewhere, Abou Zahri said, “It is no longer acceptable for the leaders of the Arab and Muslim nations and their parties to limit themselves to the language of condemnation and statements of outrage, which the occupation has disregarded and which have no effect in deterring it or stopping its crimes.”

The Hamas official also called on the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries to “announce a historic decision commensurate with the Palestinian cause, the legitimacy of the Palestinian people’s rights, and the magnitude of their sacrifices and suffering.”

Agencies

