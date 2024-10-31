DSEK orders change in school timing for Kashmir division

Srinagar: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from November-01.

DSEK in a order said that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a school time of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools.

It also said that the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 10:30 am to 03:30 pm.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to

order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will

seriously,” it reads—(KNO)