17.9 C
Srinagar
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...
Latest

DSEK orders change in school timing for Kashmir division

By Reader correspondent
0
0

Must read

Reader correspondent
Reader correspondenthttp://kashmirreader.com

 

 

Srinagar: The Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Thursday ordered change in school timing for Kashmir division with effect from November-01.

DSEK in a order said that the schools within Srinagar municipal limits shall have a school time of 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in all government and private schools.

It also said that the educational institutes outside municipal limits of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir province shall have timing of 10:30 am to 03:30 pm.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to
order and instructions and any deviation in this regard will
seriously,” it reads—(KNO)

Previous article
Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise the country: PM Modi

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© Kashmir Reader. All rights reserved. Kashmir Reader® is a registered India.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks