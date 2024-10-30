Ramiz Raja warns of long-term consequences following Gary Kirsten’s sudden resignation

Former PCB chief expresses concern over implications for Pakistan cricket, potential backlash from international coaches

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja believes the unceremonious departure of Gary Kirsten will have a lasting impact on Pakistan cricket, potentially leading to backlash from international coaches in the future.

“It’s not good news because Pakistan needed an experienced hand like Gary Kirsten,” Raja told reporters.

“I don’t have inside information, but from a distance, it doesn’t look great to lose your coach right before the start of a tour,” he added.

Kirsten resigned as head coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I teams a week before Pakistan’s white-ball series against Australia. The PCB announced that Test coach Jason Gillespie would take over Kirsten’s role on the Australia tour.

According to media reports, there was a rift between Kirsten and the PCB after the board decided to strip coaches of selection powers. The selection committee — comprising Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, and Hassan Cheema — started selecting the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Test coach Gillespie stated that his role with the Pakistan cricket team was now purely as a “match-day strategist.”

“I’m not a selector; I’m a match-day strategist as head coach. My focus is on the players, and I’ll let the selectors do their job. I’m getting splinters in my arse from sitting on the fence here,” he remarked ahead of Pakistan’s third Test against England.

Kirsten’s stint lasted barely six months, and Raja believes the PCB will face challenges in recruiting international coaches in the future.

“Right now, there’s a hodgepodge in Pakistan cricket. The selection committee is nominating the playing XI. I’m not too sure if this happens anywhere else in the world,” Raja noted.

“It’s not a straightforward situation because when someone like Gary Kirsten leaves the job, backlash is inevitable. People will speculate and want to know why he left. It’s not a great advertisement for Pakistan cricket.”

“What you need is to ensure that, once you involve someone, you provide them with clarity regarding their role. I don’t know if that clarity was provided to Gary Kirsten. In the future, Pakistan may face challenges in hiring international talent due to Kirsten’s resignation. It’s not going to be an easy job to attract international coaches,” he concluded.

