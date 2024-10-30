President appeals to people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appealed to the people to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and responsible society.

In a message to the people on the occasion of the festival of lights, she said, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

Diwali, she said, is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Various communities in India and abroad celebrate this festival with a great zeal. This festival also kindles hope for a brighter future.

”On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, we should illuminate our conscience, adopt virtues of love and compassion, and promote social harmony. This festival is also an opportunity to help the deprived and needy and share our happiness with them,” the President said.

”Let us be proud of the glorious heritage of India. With faith in goodness, let us celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and pledge to build a healthy, prosperous and responsible society,” she added.

Agencies

Related