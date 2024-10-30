NIT Srinagar hosts 5-day STC on ‘Recent Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Techniques’

SRINAGAR: A 5-day online Short-Term Course (STC) on ‘Recent Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Techniques (RAWTT-2024)’ was hosted by the Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar from 21st to 25th October 2024.

The valedictory program was presided over by Incharge Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Roohie Naaz Mir, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, while as Institute’s Registrar Prof. Atikur Rehman, Prof. Anand Kishore Kola (NIT Warangal), Prof. M. N. S. Khan, were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

In her keynote speech, Prof. Naaz highlighted the importance and relevance of such STCs in contemporary fields. She congratulated the coordinators on the course’s success and encouraged them to organize more programs in the future. Prof. Naaz also assured them of full support from the administration.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Bonasi Krishna Srihari, Convener of the STC on RAWTT-2024, followed by Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Coordinator of the STC, who provided an overview of the program, including a summary of expert lectures and course outcomes, along with participants’ feedback.

On this occasion, the Guest of Honour—Prof. Anand Kishore Kola (NIT Warangal), the keynote speaker; Prof. M. N. S. Khan, Chairman of the course; and Prof. Atikur Rehman, Patron of the STC and In-Charge Registrar, NIT Srinagar, also shared their views on the course and congratulated the organizing team.

Meanwhile, Dr. Brajesh Kumar delivered the vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour, the Chairman, and the participants. Following this, Dr. Bonasi Krishna Srihari officially announced the closure of the STC on RAWTT-2024.

On October 21, STC commenced with an inaugural ceremony, and Dr. Bonasi Krishna Srihari, Convener of the course, delivered the welcome speech, and Prof. M. N. S. Khan, Chairman of the course, introduced the course details. The guest of honour, institute registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, and in-charge registrar of NIT Srinagar also shared motivating words with the participants and organizers.

Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Coordinator of the course, offered a vote of thanks to conclude the inaugural session.

The course spanned five days and was organized into six sessions by distinguished keynote speakers. These included Dr. Mahendra Chinthala (NIT Rourkela), Prof. S. Prabhakar (Ex-Head, Desalination Division, BARC, and Adjunct Prof., SRMIST, Chennai), Prof. Ashish Kapoor (HBTU Kanpur), Dr. Lovjeet Singh (MNIT Jaipur), Dr. E. Poonguzhali (SRMIST, Chennai), and Prof. Anand Kishore Kola (NIT Warangal). These lectures covered various techniques in the field of wastewater treatment, highlighting their applications, advantages, limitations, and recent technological advancements.

Meanwhile, the STC received an overwhelming response, with 54 participants registered from across the country representing diverse fields of Science and Engineering, which includes faculty members, research scholars, undergraduate engineering students, and industry professionals.

