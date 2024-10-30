23.3 C
Academic session up to 9th standard to be restored to Nov-Dec this year: Education Minister

By Reader correspondent
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to restore the academic session up to 9th standard to November-December instead of March session.

 

Speaking exclusively ,J&K’s education minister Sakina Itoo said that the academic session will be restored to November-December up to 9th standard.

 

“For now, we will restore the academic session back to November-December up to 9th standard. For students of 10th to 12th, academic session will be restored from next year,” she said.

 

Earlier in 2022, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said that Uniform Academic Calendar shall be followed from 2022-23 academi c year—(KNO)

